Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 511 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Progressive by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.39.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $2,127,228.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at $75,570,485.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $1,603,843.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,485.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $2,127,228.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,570,485.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,949 shares of company stock worth $10,671,740 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $205.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $207.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.07 and its 200 day moving average is $164.53.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 12.92%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

