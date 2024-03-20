Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 9,522 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,522 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 342,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,919,000 after purchasing an additional 21,434 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in VICI Properties by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 33,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in VICI Properties by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 181,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 277,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

VICI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.69.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 139,342 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,016.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VICI opened at $28.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.86. The stock has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.90. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $34.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 66.94%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

