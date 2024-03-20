Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its stake in Republic Services by 41.8% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 15,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Republic Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in Republic Services by 65.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 34,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 172.4% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045 shares in the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RSG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Republic Services from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Republic Services from $182.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.54.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $188.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.10 and its 200 day moving average is $162.26. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.69 and a 52 week high of $192.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

