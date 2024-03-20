Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,483,000. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,799,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TDG stock opened at $1,200.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $689.66 and a twelve month high of $1,207.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,127.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $990.79.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 28.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,096.73.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total value of $39,447,888.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $21,872,297.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total value of $39,447,888.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,872,297.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,022.29, for a total value of $3,066,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,480 shares of company stock worth $100,102,829 over the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

