Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 389.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 18,199 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $960,796,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,930,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716,523 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,235,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,493,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,528 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,640,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $494,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 842.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,486,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $139,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $73.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.73 and a 200-day moving average of $65.10. The firm has a market cap of $78.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.53. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $74.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.774 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.25%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

