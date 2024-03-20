Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPD. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPD stock opened at $117.68 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.89 and a 52 week high of $131.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.72 and a 200 day moving average of $120.17.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXPD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BNP Paribas cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.75.

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,424.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

