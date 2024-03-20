Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Grows Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 593.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Align Technology from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Align Technology from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.45.

In other Align Technology news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total transaction of $4,548,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,023,220.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Align Technology news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total transaction of $4,548,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 131,994 shares in the company, valued at $40,023,220.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $203,802.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,524 shares of company stock worth $8,403,924 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ALGN opened at $317.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 54.50, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.65. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.34 and a 1 year high of $413.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $956.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.57 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 11.52%. Analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

