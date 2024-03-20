Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Grows Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 67.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GWW. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 71.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total transaction of $3,694,339.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,231.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total transaction of $3,694,339.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,756,231.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total value of $2,966,586.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,664,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on GWW. Stephens raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $913.89.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of GWW opened at $1,001.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $932.19 and its 200 day moving average is $819.15. The company has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.14. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $625.97 and a 12-month high of $1,016.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.05 by $0.28. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

