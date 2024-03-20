Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 75.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53,285 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in TransUnion by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 300,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,537,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in TransUnion by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 66,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 25,354 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in TransUnion by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 967,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,453,000 after acquiring an additional 22,774 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 1,300.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 162,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,709,000 after acquiring an additional 150,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,173,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on TRU shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on TransUnion from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on TransUnion from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on TransUnion from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.64.

NYSE:TRU opened at $77.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.85. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $42.09 and a twelve month high of $82.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is -28.19%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $117,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,777.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $943,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,284,883.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $117,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,777.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

