Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.38 Million Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at about $188,418,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CMS Energy by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,457,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,519 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $115,134,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 6,027.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,740,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,368 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in CMS Energy by 11.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,142,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,255 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.09.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $58.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.63. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.37. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

