Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.45 Million Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,153,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,228,000 after purchasing an additional 407,538 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Realty Income by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,527,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,297,000 after purchasing an additional 11,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windle Wealth LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Windle Wealth LLC now owns 97,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O stock opened at $52.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.88 and a 200-day moving average of $53.43. The company has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $64.18.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 244.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.96.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

