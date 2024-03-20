Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $432,000 Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 548.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1,340.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Leidos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.09.

Leidos Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $127.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $130.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.22. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,471.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,471.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

