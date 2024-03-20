Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $437,000 Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,312 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 48,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 399,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 178,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TEVA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.78.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

NYSE:TEVA opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.93.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.25. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 34.90% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 31,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $392,945.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,062.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark Sabag sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $1,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 382,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,172,616.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amir Weiss sold 31,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $392,945.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,062.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 390,738 shares of company stock valued at $5,132,766 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.