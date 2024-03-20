Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $460,000 Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth $30,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 71.4% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $74.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.72. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.11 and a 52-week high of $106.14.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 27.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 90.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHRW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

