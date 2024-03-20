Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $557,000 Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Equinix alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 92.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 237.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Equinix by 48.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total transaction of $1,759,024.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,252,474.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total value of $1,759,024.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,252,474.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total transaction of $383,166.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,548.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,282 shares of company stock worth $14,788,771 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Down 1.9 %

Equinix Announces Dividend

Shares of EQIX opened at $844.58 on Wednesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $661.66 and a 52 week high of $914.93. The firm has a market cap of $79.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $850.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $796.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 165.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $960.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $863.44.

Get Our Latest Report on Equinix

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.