Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $612,000 Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 843.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,097 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 482.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,641,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,129,166 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,768,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 169.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,303,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,482,109 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,127,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,762,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,295,000 after buying an additional 4,411,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $3,936,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,091,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,042.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $527,293.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $3,936,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,042.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $7.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average is $4.76.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 14.05%. Analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SIRI shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Guggenheim started coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.50 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.89.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

