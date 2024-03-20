Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $680,000 Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,791 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.8% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.0% in the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:BDX opened at $240.24 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $229.85 and a 52 week high of $287.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.41 billion, a PE ratio of 56.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $238.38 and a 200-day moving average of $246.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 90.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

