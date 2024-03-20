Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $684,000 Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 151.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 180.7% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.46.

In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,057,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,057,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $2,247,016.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,399,009.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 135,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,872,217. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $91.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.96. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $63.64 and a 52 week high of $92.00.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

