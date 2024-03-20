Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $934,000 Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,154 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,015,751 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,594,616,000 after buying an additional 113,751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,371,116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $903,900,000 after acquiring an additional 33,152 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,601 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,259,731 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $748,271,000 after buying an additional 231,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $743,734,000 after acquiring an additional 662,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.90.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,711,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $1,892,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 447,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,819,770.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $7,070,380. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 0.9 %

PXD opened at $254.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $231.68 and its 200-day moving average is $233.01. The company has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.30. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $181.51 and a 1-year high of $257.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.