Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 115.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Fastenal by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on FAST. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST opened at $76.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.05. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $76.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.32.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 77.23%.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $832,472.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $832,472.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 19,420 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $1,364,255.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at $417,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,682 shares of company stock worth $7,375,853. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

