Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Increases Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 197.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,546 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 98,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 10.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,029,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,554 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the third quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Ovintiv by 23.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 214,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,214,000 after buying an additional 40,268 shares during the period. 98.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv stock opened at $51.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.66. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $51.91.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. Ovintiv had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OVV shares. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.87.

In related news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $3,886,413.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $3,886,413.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $303,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,630.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,564 shares of company stock worth $4,660,818 in the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

