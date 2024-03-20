Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $427,000 Investment in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,126,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 31.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,983,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379,062 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,989 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the second quarter worth approximately $82,523,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,410,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kroger Price Performance
KR stock opened at $56.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $56.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.10.
Kroger Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.19%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
KR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.08.
About Kroger
The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
