Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 453 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $376,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $501,000. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.9% during the third quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 97.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after buying an additional 9,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% during the third quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 38,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,994,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Argus downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $241.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $242.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.19. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $307.71. The stock has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

