Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 665 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Teleflex by 535.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,889 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Teleflex by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,833,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $464,515,000 after acquiring an additional 612,019 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth about $104,344,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Teleflex by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,633,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,155,174,000 after acquiring an additional 181,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Teleflex by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 284,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $100,999,000 after acquiring an additional 166,682 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teleflex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $261.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.56.

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,665,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $6,570,038.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,621,748.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,665,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $218.07 on Wednesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $177.63 and a 1 year high of $276.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $239.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.12. Teleflex had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 18.06%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

