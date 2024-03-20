Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 782 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 5,048 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total transaction of $1,102,735.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,114.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 5,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total value of $1,102,735.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,114.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Divincenzo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total value of $107,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,401 shares in the company, valued at $732,881.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,775 shares of company stock worth $8,823,080 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $210.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.80. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $174.20 and a 12 month high of $234.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LH

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.