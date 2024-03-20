Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,371 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ANSS. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 854.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 327.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $342.37 on Wednesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.01 and a 12 month high of $364.31. The stock has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.75, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $336.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $805.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.49 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 22.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ANSS shares. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on ANSYS

ANSYS Company Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.