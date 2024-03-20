Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,876 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DAL. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 399.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,665,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $934,904,000 after acquiring an additional 15,729,876 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,640,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,544 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,810 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,700,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.54.

DAL stock opened at $43.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.49. The stock has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.42.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 7.94%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.59%.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

