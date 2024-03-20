Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,353 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQC. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 89.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 30.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 18.2% during the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQC stock opened at $18.96 on Wednesday. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $17.93 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.24.

In related news, CAO Andrew Levy sold 2,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $45,072.39. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,126.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

