Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 164 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 81,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 43,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $472,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 5,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.12, for a total transaction of $582,030.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,036.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 373,052 shares of company stock worth $38,603,796 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised Church & Dwight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CHD

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.6 %

CHD opened at $104.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.05 and its 200 day moving average is $95.13. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $105.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.53.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.2838 dividend. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.