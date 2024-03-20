Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 1,781 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PII. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Polaris by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Polaris by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,077,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Polaris by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Polaris by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,933,000 after acquiring an additional 13,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Polaris by 8.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PII. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Polaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.44.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $90.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.57. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $138.49.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.69). Polaris had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 40.98%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 30.34%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

