Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 314 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 100,433.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838,811 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 21.3% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,188,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,725 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 8,722.3% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,127,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,053 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 166.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,656,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK opened at $95.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.46. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $100.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.38 and its 200-day moving average is $92.66.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.49%.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

