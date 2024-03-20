Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 436 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,771 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Mirova lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 4,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $253.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $187.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $259.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.61.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 15.02%.

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $826,032.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,498.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $826,032.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,498.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,891.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

