Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 70 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ opened at $268.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.81. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.48 and a 12 month high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.13%.

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STZ. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.83.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

