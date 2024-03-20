Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 82 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEL. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 84,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 213,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,363,000 after acquiring an additional 12,361 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $768,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,886,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,086,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on TEL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.67.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $140.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.84. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $146.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.