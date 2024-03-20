Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Clorox during the second quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in Clorox by 2,466.7% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX opened at $153.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.02. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $178.21. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.43.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 761.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clorox in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.33.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

