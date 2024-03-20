Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 22.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,496,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,565,828,000 after buying an additional 1,770,965 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,065,000 after buying an additional 1,721,828 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 3,399.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,249,000 after buying an additional 1,414,998 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $497,958,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $245,541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:ROP opened at $551.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.99. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $422.54 and a 1 year high of $562.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $545.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $524.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.27%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen lowered Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $557.00.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

