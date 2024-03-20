Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,264 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 336 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $134.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.52. The stock has a market cap of $51.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.42, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.48. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $139.55.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 11,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total value of $1,567,355.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,496,624.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $358,774.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,773,075.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 11,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total value of $1,567,355.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,496,624.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,498 shares of company stock valued at $23,441,441. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.67.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

