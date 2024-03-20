Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $38,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.50.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total transaction of $12,722,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,235,056.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total value of $1,493,401.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,292.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total value of $12,722,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,235,056.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 189,471 shares of company stock valued at $48,712,316. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $266.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.06 and a 12 month high of $269.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.49%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

