Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 51.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,600 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 58.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,300 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 30.3% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,345,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,935 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,868,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,133 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 41.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,252,000 after acquiring an additional 947,576 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 78.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,976,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,506,000 after acquiring an additional 868,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $526,372.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,231.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $185,421.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,570.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $526,372.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,231.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,397 shares of company stock worth $969,370 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $34.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.96. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.73. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.28.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

