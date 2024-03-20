General Partner Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

General Partner Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,787 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 7.7% of General Partner Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. General Partner Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 13,053 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 2,442 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $385,000. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 1,302,234 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $489,692,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Michael S. Ryan Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 4,297 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $421.41 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $269.52 and a 12 month high of $427.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $405.78 and a 200-day moving average of $370.35.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 27.12%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total transaction of $8,868,941.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at $64,538,265.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total value of $8,868,941.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,538,265.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,770,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,070,258 shares of company stock valued at $30,690,456 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $421.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.00.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

