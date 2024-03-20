GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Position Reduced by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,339 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 517.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133,332 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,522,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,233 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,118 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at $116,303,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,903,000 after acquiring an additional 727,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GDDY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.22.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $201,514.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,572.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $201,514.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,572.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $864,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,020,457.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,615 shares of company stock valued at $13,157,935. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDDY opened at $119.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.43 and a 52 week high of $119.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 32.74% and a negative return on equity of 89.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

