Guggenheim Boosts Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $185.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) had its target price raised by Guggenheim from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $178.25.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $174.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.94 and a 200-day moving average of $156.58. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $133.36 and a one year high of $176.84.

In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total transaction of $628,336.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,849.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,959.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total transaction of $628,336.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,849.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,809,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $297,244,000 after purchasing an additional 169,642 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,418,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $233,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

