Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stock Holdings Cut by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,790 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $4,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 7.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,719,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,392,000 after purchasing an additional 322,649 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 10.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 379,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,156,000 after purchasing an additional 35,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 12.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 14,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Henry Schein Stock Performance
HSIC stock opened at $74.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.67. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $85.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $216,193.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 209,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $1,049,104.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $216,193.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 209,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,107 shares of company stock worth $2,097,135 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.09.
Henry Schein Profile
Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.
