Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) VP Nicholas R. Farrell Sells 8,542 Shares

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) VP Nicholas R. Farrell sold 8,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $401,644.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,536.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hillenbrand Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $47.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.63. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.19 and a 1-year high of $53.76.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $773.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.222 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.53%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. CL King started coverage on Hillenbrand in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,412,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,521,000 after buying an additional 133,975 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,754,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,159,000 after acquiring an additional 50,091 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,885,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,058,000 after acquiring an additional 283,608 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,551,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,490,000 after acquiring an additional 32,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,747,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,605,000 after purchasing an additional 120,782 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

