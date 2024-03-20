Hunter C. Smith Sells 15,515 Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Stock

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 15,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $608,498.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,167.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

RYTM opened at $39.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.76. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $52.57.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.70). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 238.50% and a negative return on equity of 96.02%. The firm had revenue of $24.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 175.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYTM. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,401.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

RYTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

