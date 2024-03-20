Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $143.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $132.87.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

NYSE:H opened at $157.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $96.77 and a twelve month high of $159.81. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.33 and a 200-day moving average of $122.59.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $549,907.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,551 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,143.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 66,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $8,418,333.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $549,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,012,143.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,443,525 shares of company stock worth $223,090,255 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 597.5% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.