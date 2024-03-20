Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Short Interest Update

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,080,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the February 14th total of 14,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 485,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 31.0 days. Approximately 9.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Imperial Oil Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of IMO opened at $67.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of $44.46 and a 52-week high of $68.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.48.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $9.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.29 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 9.59%. Analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.4473 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 28.05%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Imperial Oil

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 197,264 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,292,000 after purchasing an additional 19,731 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 14,070 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,490,440 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $141,865,000 after purchasing an additional 94,299 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,203,757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,904,000 after purchasing an additional 136,271 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 183.5% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 341,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,513,000 after purchasing an additional 220,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

