Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 82,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 8.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 322,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 24,287 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 170,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 37,034 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $950,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IRT shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.62. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $18.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -914.16%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

