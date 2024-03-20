Insider Selling: CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) COO Sells 17,668 Shares of Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $398,590.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 564,609 shares in the company, valued at $12,737,579.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Samuel Zales also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 29th, Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $392,582.96.

CarGurus Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $23.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.05. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.34 and a 12-month high of $24.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.22, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.57.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. CarGurus had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $223.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CARG. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CarGurus by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CARG shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.90.

About CarGurus



CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

