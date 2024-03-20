Insider Selling: EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Major Shareholder Sells 49,683 Shares of Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 49,683 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $898,765.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,565,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,325,340.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Get EverQuote alerts:

Ventures Lllp Link also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, Ventures Lllp Link sold 91,838 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $1,778,902.06.

On Monday, March 11th, Ventures Lllp Link sold 10,549 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $180,071.43.

On Monday, February 26th, Ventures Lllp Link sold 5,947 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $101,753.17.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Ventures Lllp Link sold 578 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $9,600.58.

On Friday, February 9th, Ventures Lllp Link sold 10,422 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $160,811.46.

EverQuote Stock Performance

Shares of EVER opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.68 million, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.70. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $20.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $55.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.89 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

EVER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of EverQuote from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EverQuote

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverQuote

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVER. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 398.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 1st quarter worth $461,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 47,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EverQuote

(Get Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.